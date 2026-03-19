DBS says digital services restored after access was disrupted

DBS and POSB websites, banking apps and the PayLah! app are now available

[SINGAPORE] Access to DBS digital services was affected on Thursday (Mar 19), said the bank, with some users reporting that DBS and POSB banking apps, websites and the PayLah! app were at least partially affected.

The first Downdetector report was submitted at 11.49 am, with more than 2,000 reports registered within the next 30 minutes.

The affected services were restored as at 1.19 pm, said DBS.

The bank had earlier acknowledged the issue and reassured customers that their monies and deposits remained safe.

This was after users reported the inability to log in, see deposit information and make transfers, and took to DBS’ Facebook page to voice their displeasure. The DBS app showed a notification that said: “We are currently unable to display some account details. Please try again in another 10 minutes.”

Some DBS and POSB users were also greeted with the message: “We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please log in later.”

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The bank added that DBS and POSB cards could still make payments, while customers could check their account balances at automated teller machines (ATMs) and using the digibot service. Cash withdrawals were also functioning at ATMs and POSB cash-points, said DBS.

It also advised wealth clients to contact their relationship managers to place trades.

DBS mobile app customers faced intermittent access last year in July, with the issue resolved in about two hours.

Shares of DBS were down 0.3 per cent or S$0.17 at S$57.59 as at the midday trading break.