DBS users affected by outage, Downdetector reports spike

The bank’s website, banking and PayLah apps are affected

This was the second DBS outage in under a year. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI

[SINGAPORE] Users of DBS services were hit by an outage on Thursday (Mar 19), with website, banking app and PayLah app at least partially affected.

The first Downdetector report was submitted at 11.49 am, with 2,103 reports registered within the next 30 minutes. POSB’s app was also affected.

Users reported the inability to log in, see deposit information and make transfers, taking to DBS’ Facebook page to voice their displeasure as well. The DBS app showed a notification that said: “We are currently unable to display some account details. Please try again in another 10 minutes.”

Some DBS and POSB users were also greeted with the message: “We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please login later.”

DBS mobile app customers faced intermittent access last year in July, as well, with the issue resolved in about 2 hours.

The Business Times has reached out to DBS for comment.

This is a developing story.