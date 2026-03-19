The Business Times

DBS users affected by outage, Downdetector reports spike

The bank’s website, banking and PayLah apps are affected

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Mar 19, 2026 · 12:50 PM
    • This was the second DBS outage in under a year.
    • This was the second DBS outage in under a year. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI

    [SINGAPORE] Users of DBS services were hit by an outage on Thursday (Mar 19), with website, banking app and PayLah app at least partially affected.

    The first Downdetector report was submitted at 11.49 am, with 2,103 reports registered within the next 30 minutes. POSB’s app was also affected.

    Users reported the inability to log in, see deposit information and make transfers, taking to DBS’ Facebook page to voice their displeasure as well. The DBS app showed a notification that said: “We are currently unable to display some account details. Please try again in another 10 minutes.”

    Some DBS and POSB users were also greeted with the message: “We are experiencing heavy traffic to our services. You will be redirected shortly. Alternatively, please login later.”

    DBS mobile app customers faced intermittent access last year in July, as well, with the issue resolved in about 2 hours.

    The Business Times has reached out to DBS for comment.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    This is a developing story.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DBSSingaporeBankingmobile apps

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More