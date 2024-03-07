Deutsche Bank cuts investment bank bonuses more than 10%

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 6:09 am
Revenue at the investment bank declined 9 per cent last year.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Deutsche Bank

DEUTSCHE Bank ut the bonus pool at its investment banking division by more than 10 per cent after a slump in deals and a slowdown in trading last year.

Staff advising on mergers and acquisitions saw some of the deepest reductions, according to sources familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity discussing internal information. Overall, Deutsche Bank’s bonus pool was down by about 5 per cent, they added.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The German lender warned in January that bonuses for last year would reflect a difficult market for the investment bank, a key driver of profit until surging rates started to weigh on dealmaking. Peers such as Barclays have also cut variable compensation, and bankers at several Wall Street firms are bracing for flat or lower payouts.

Variable pay “will reflect performance”, Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke said in January. “And as you have seen in a number of different areas of the investment banking business in particular in 2023, it has been a difficult market.”

Revenue at the investment bank declined 9 per cent last year, led by a 38 per cent slump in the advisory business and 11 per cent lower trading income. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UBS ditches Credit Suisse plan to phase out coal financing

Japan sees growing momentum towards March end to negative rates

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF draws record influx as coin tops US$69,000

Fidelity International to cut 1,000 jobs globally, memo shows

Minority shareholders’ request to table resolutions at AGM not in order: Great Eastern

Crypto’s US$800 billion rally widens beyond record-setting Bitcoin

Breaking News

Most Popular