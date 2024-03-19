Deutsche Bank hires ex-Morgan Stanley Asia banker Michael Hufton

DEUTSCHE Bank has hired Michael Hufton as co-head of its infrastructure and utilities division for Asia Pacific, continuing to build out its investment banking presence in the region.

Hufton joins Deutsche Bank from Morgan Stanley, where he most recently led infrastructure coverage in Apac, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Hufton, who will be based in Hong Kong, has more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions in the Asian financial hub, as well as Sydney and London, the memo showed.

Hufton will work alongside Roshan Menon, who will relocate to Melbourne from Singapore, keeping his Apac regional role. Menon rejoined Deutsche Bank in 2021 and has more than 25 years experience covering the sector and advising infrastructure investors including KKR & Co, Global Infrastructure Partners, Macquarie Group and Brookfield.

A Deutsche Bank representative confirmed the contents of the memo.

Deutsche Bank has been on a hiring spree in Apac since last year to boost its ranks and take market share from Wall Street rivals. The hires include Samuel Kim, a veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker, as chairman of M&A in Apac and chief country officer for South Korea. BLOOMBERG