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Deutsche Bank names Robert Huray South-east Asia investment banking head

The changes come at a time as Hong Kong and China now drive most dealmaking and revenue for global banks operating in Asia

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Published Fri, Jun 12, 2026 · 09:33 AM
    • Deutsche Bank is seeking to expand its South-east Asia franchise.
    • Deutsche Bank is seeking to expand its South-east Asia franchise. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Deutsche Bank appointed Robert Huray head of investment banking and capital markets for South-east Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, marking a key leadership change in the region following a recent reshuffle of its Asia investment banking business.

    Sreenivasan Iyer, Southeast head of investment banking coverage, is retiring after more than two decades at the bank, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the personnel change has not been announced to the public. Iyer specialised in corporate finance, capital markets and derivatives, and has deep relationships across corporate clients, entrepreneurs and regional talent networks.

    A media representative at Deustche Bank declined to comment. Iyer declined to comment. Huray, most recently chairman of South-east Asia investment banking, declined to comment.

    Deutsche Bank is seeking to expand its South-east Asia franchise as it targets growth from cross-border M&A, private capital activity and financing demand from family groups, technology companies and state-owned firms.

    The appointment comes after the bank in March elevated Joe Lai as Asia-Pacific head of investment banking and capital markets, replacing Mayooran Elalingam as part of a senior leadership shake‑up in the advisory business. The changes come at a time when Hong Kong and mainland China have become the focal point of dealmaking and revenue generation for global banks in Asia.

    The lender has also been competing for talent, including losing former Asia financial institutions group co-head Nick Thursby to Jefferies Financial Group. BLOOMBERG

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    Deutsche BankSouth-east Asia

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