Deutsche Bank pays A$2 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank logo is seen in this illustration taken December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo REUTERS

DEUTSCHE Bank has paid an A$2 million (US$1.3 million) penalty for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions, Australia’s securities regulator said on Monday (Jul 13).

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued the infringement notice after finding that the German bank failed to accurately report the ‘direction’ field data across foreign exchange and commodities transactions between Oct 21, 2024 and Aug, 15, 2025.

ASIC considers the direction data reporting failures were systemic and reflected deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework.

Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation and is implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors, the watchdog said.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. REUTERS