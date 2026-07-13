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Deutsche Bank pays US$1.3 million penalty for Australian trade reporting failures

The bank is implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors

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Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 09:19 AM — Updated Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 01:09 PM
    • Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation, the watchdog said.
    • Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation, the watchdog said. PHOTO: REUTERS

    DEUTSCHE Bank has paid an A$2 million (US$1.3 million) penalty for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions, Australia’s securities regulator said on Monday.

    The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued the infringement notice after finding that the German bank failed to accurately report the ‘direction’ field data across foreign exchange and commodities transactions between Oct 21, 2024 and Aug 15, 2025.

    ASIC considers the direction data reporting failures were systemic and reflected deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework.

    Deutsche Bank has cooperated with the investigation and is implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors, the watchdog said.

    Deutsche Bank declined a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

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