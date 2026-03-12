Deutsche Bank raises bonus pool by 6.6% after mixed performance

The total year-end bonuses go up to 2.7 billion euros for 2025, from 2.5 billion euros the year before

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank raised its bonus pool for 2025 by 6.6 per cent, less than some of its Wall Street peers, amid a mixed performance by the different business units.

The total year-end bonuses rose to 2.7 billion euros (S$4 billion) for 2025, from 2.5 billion euros the year before, Germany’s largest lender said in its annual report, published on Thursday (Mar 12).

At the investment bank, the bonuses for the employees increased by about 4 per cent.

At the private bank, which includes the wealth management business that the lender is trying to build out, the bonuses increased more than 11 per cent.

The increase leaves Deutsche Bank trailing Wall Street’s largest investment banks, where firms such as JPMorgan and Bank of America boosted their bonus pools for bankers and traders by at least 10 per cent.

At Deutsche Bank, revenue rose 7 per cent in 2025, though performance varied widely. The income from trading fixed income and currencies rose 13 per cent.

Retail and private banking revenues were up a combined 3 per cent, while corporate banking revenues declined by 1 per cent.

One employee received a total pay of more than 18 million euros and three others were paid more than 10 million euros. A total of 339 employees earned more than one million euros each, against 331 in 2024. BLOOMBERG