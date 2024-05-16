The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank under fire from investors over Postbank problems

Published Thu, May 16, 2024 · 06:10 PM
Share this article.

BIG investors in Deutsche Bank vented their frustration at Germany’s top lender on Thursday (May 16), describing problems at its Postbank business as a trust-damaging embarrassment.

The complaints at Deutsche’s annual general meeting follow the bank’s disclosure that a long-running lawsuit claiming that it underpaid for its purchase of Postbank could cost up to 1.3 billion euros (S$1.9 billion).

Andreas Thomae of Deka Investment addressed Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing directly, saying: “This news hit us like a thunderbolt. It has once again destroyed trust, which Deutsche Bank cannot afford.”

Though Deutsche recently presented better than expected earnings, it has struggled for years to integrate Postbank fully. Soon after saying it had completed the technology integration, glitches locked customers out of their accounts for weeks.

“The problems with Postbank’s IT migration are an embarrassment. A bank should not leave its customers in the lurch like Postbank did,” said Alexandra Annecke, fund manager with Union Investment.

She said the matter raised questions about whether Deutsche Bank would be able to handle merger and acquisition opportunities that could arise.

SEE ALSO
Deutsche Bank says prospects dimming for new share buyback
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

CEO Sewing told shareholders the bank was sorry for the glitches and that Deutsche had fallen short of expectations.

The provisions will have a negative impact on results but does not change the company’s strategy, he added. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Lawsuits
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here