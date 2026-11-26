Most policymakers signalled that the Governing Council will likely hike rates by 25 basis points on Dec 17

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank policymakers were leaning towards an interest rate hike at their last meeting but opted for a delay to collect more evidence about inflation risks, the accounts of their Oct 28-29 meeting showed on Thursday (Nov 26).

The ECB debated a rate hike at the gathering but ultimately left rates unchanged, warning that inflation is likely to go higher than earlier thought, which may warrant further policy tightening.

“A large number of members noted that, as the incoming data since the September Governing Council meeting had confirmed the case for further policy tightening, they could have supported raising interest rates at the current meeting,” the ECB said in the accounts.

Policymakers agreed that second round effects of inflation have yet to materlialise but they still needed to preempt them.

“A hike at the current meeting would simply frontload the necessary monetary policy tightening,” the ECB said about the potential hike last month.

Most policymakers speaking on and off the record since that meeting have signalled that the Governing Council will hike rates by 25 basis points on Dec 17, suggesting such a move is all but a done deal.

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The outlook further down the line is more murky, however, and few have provided guidance given that crucial wage negotiations between unions and employers, which have an outsized impact on future inflation, have yet to conclude.

Still, financial investors think the ECB is unlikely to be done in December since oil and gas prices are far above the ECB’s “baseline” scenario and a cold winter could push utility costs even higher given relatively low natural gas storage levels.

But inflation has yet to generate dangerous second-round effects, the labour market is softer than in the 2022 inflation episode and energy prices have recently retreated from highs that approached the “severe” scenario, indicating that any follow-up hike beyond December is not urgent.

Complicating the picture, the ECB will get new leadership in early 2027. ECB President Christine Lagarde and board member Isabel Schnabel are both leaving in the coming months, so a new president, most likely Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos, will have to preside over future rate hike debates. REUTERS