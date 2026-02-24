The Business Times

ECB‘s Lagarde sticks with ‘good place’ mantra

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 06:09 AM
    • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks during the National Association of Business Economics economic policy conference in Washington, DC, Feb 23, 2026.
    • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks during the National Association of Business Economics economic policy conference in Washington, DC, Feb 23, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [FRANKFURT] Euro zone inflation and the European Central Bank’s interest rate policy remain in a “good place,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, repeating her long standing guidance, which signals that policy change is not being considered.

    “I very strongly believe that we are in that good place,” Lagarde told a conference in Washington.

    “Every step of the way we have to assess whether we are in that good place that I’m characterising now, which, as a result, also imply that we have to be agile and determine whether something needs to be done,” she said. REUTERS

