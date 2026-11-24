Williams said that he expects inflation to end the year at 3.5%

New York Federal Reserve chief John Williams said inflation must be lowered back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target “in a timely manner and on a sustained basis.” PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday (Nov 23) that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank toward tighter monetary policy.

“We must take actions over time that will ensure that we get inflation back to our 2 per cent goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis,” Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to an event at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York City. “There is still work to do to get that done.”

Williams said inflation is “too high” and that it must be lowered back to the Fed’s target “in a timely manner and on a sustained basis.” He noted that he will continue to assess incoming data to decide what action the central bank should take at its Dec 8-9 policy meeting.

Financial markets broadly expect the Fed to raise its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point next month from the current 3.75 to 4 per cent range, with more increases to come next year.

The Fed last raised rates in September as part of an effort to curb inflation, which has been above the 2 per cent target for more than five years.

Central bank officials worry that, if this situation persists, the public could lose confidence that inflation will return to that level.

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Williams was speaking the same day as a sharp stock market rally, triggered by chipmaker Nvidia’s announcement that it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, after President Donald Trump urged it to do so.

Investors’ reaction highlighted the importance of AI companies in driving the markets. Some observers had wondered in recent days whether sharp stock losses might deter the Fed from raising rates.

In his remarks, Williams said that he expects inflation to end the year at 3.5 per cent and to moderate to just above 2 per cent next year before easing to the target in 2028. He also noted that risks to inflation continue to be skewed to the upside.

Williams noted that among the key drivers of high price pressures, energy prices remain elevated and the outlook on that front is uncertain.

He added that “although the effects of tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and the AI surge are showing up in prices of certain categories of goods, there is little evidence of these spilling over significantly into broader and more persistent inflation.”

Williams also said the economy is showing strength and resilience and should grow by 2.75 per cent in both 2026 and 2027. He added that the job market has been showing stability, and the current 4.1 per cent unemployment rate should fall to around 4 per cent next year. REUTERS