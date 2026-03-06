Federal Reserve’s Goolsbee touts importance of central bank independence 

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said having monetary policy independence was something we have learned is “critically important” for keeping inflation under control. PHOTO: BLOONBERG

[NEW YORK] Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that central bank independence is very important for controlling inflation.

Monetary policy independence is something we have learned is “critically important” for keeping inflation under control, Goolsbee said while receiving an award from the Foreign Policy Association in New York.

He added there is “a similar crisis of public trust today in all of our institutions,” while noting Fed officials take their mission very seriously. REUTERS