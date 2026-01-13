The Business Times

Fitch Ratings says Fed independence is key factor for US sovereign rating

    • US Federal Reserve headquarters under construction, Washington D.C., US, Jan 12, 2026.
    [NEW YORK] Fitch Ratings said on Monday it views the Federal Reserve’s independence as a key supporting factor for its AA+ US sovereign rating.

    The credit rating agency will continue to monitor evolution of governance, including “institutional checks and balances,” as well as the performance of the Fed in delivering low and stable inflation in its assessment of the US sovereign rating, said Richard Francis, senior director at Fitch Ratings, in emailed comments. REUTERS

