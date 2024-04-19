Fourth money laundering accused Zhang Ruijin to plead guilty on Apr 30

A FOURTH accused in the more than S$3 billion money laundering case is set to plead guilty on Apr 30, court records on Friday (Apr 19) show.

Zhang Ruijin, who is currently in remand, faces three charges related to forging bank documents used to cheat CIMB Bank. He is represented by lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam and his eponymous law firm.

Around S$109.8 million in assets related to him and two companies he owns with another accused, Lin Baoying – Golden Eagle Assets and Golden Eagle Family Office – have been seized by the Commercial Affairs Department or issued prohibition of disposal orders.

Lin is purportedly Zhang’s girlfriend.

Zhang is one of 10 individuals facing various charges linked to Singapore’s largest money laundering case. Three have been sentenced to 13 to 14 months’ jail, while the other six are in remand.