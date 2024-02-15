Germany's Commerzbank posts biggest net profit in 15 years

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 3:28 pm
Full-year net profit was 2.224 billion euros (S$3.21 billion), up from 1.435 billion euros a year earlier and ahead of expectations for 2.191 billion euros.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Commerzbank

GERMANY’S Commerzbank on Thursday (Feb 15) posted its biggest profit in 15 years in 2023, a 55 per cent increase from the previous year, as it benefited from higher interest rates, and the lender said it was aiming for another profit rise in 2024.

But the bank warned that the sluggish economy “will remain a challenge”.

Full-year net profit was 2.224 billion euros (S$3.21 billion), up from 1.435 billion euros a year earlier and ahead of expectations for 2.191 billion euros.

Commerzbank, one of Germany’s best known banks and partially held by the government after a bailout more than a decade ago, spent much of the past three years in a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profits.

“We will achieve a further increase in net profit for the current year,” chief executive officer Manfred Knof said.

Like many banks, Commerzbank is benefiting from a rise in interest rates and the income that generates. Net interest income rose 8.5 per cent in the fourth quarter to 2.126 billion euros, better than expectations for 2.081 billion euros.

SEE ALSO

For the fourth-quarter, net profit fell 16 per cent but it was better than analysts had expected.

Net profit of 395 million euros in the quarter, compared with a profit of 472 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 361 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

Interest rates

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Latest Singapore 6-month T-bill offers cut-off yield of 3.66%

Thailand mulls US$1 billion global sovereign bond offer, first in two decades

FWD mulls options for US$10 billion insurer after IPO delay: sources

Crypto market value climbs back above US$2 trillion in broad rally

DBS obtains licence to underwrite non-financial corporate bonds in China

Morgan Stanley to cut several hundred jobs in wealth unit

Breaking News

Most Popular