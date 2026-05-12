Global central banks’ use of renminbi swap lines hits 2‑year high amid rising demand for China’s currency

The latest increase highlights China’s drive for renminbi internationalisation

The swap line is a key tool for supplying yuan to the global financial system. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] Global central banks’ use of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) swap lines reached a two‑year high in the first quarter, underscoring rising international demand for the Chinese currency.

By the end of March, central banks worldwide had drawn a total of 111.6 billion yuan (S$21 billion) from the PBOC’s foreign‑exchange swap lines, the highest level since March 2024, according to the Chinese central bank’s quarterly report released late on Monday (May 11).

The 17.4 billion yuan increase from the previous three-month period marked the steepest quarter‑on‑quarter rise since 2023, Bloomberg calculations show.

The swap line is a key tool for supplying renminbi to the global financial system, allowing local institutions to access liquidity through their own central banks to support trade and investment.

The latest increase highlights China’s drive for renminbi internationalisation and countries’ increasing openness to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

“The onshore renminbi has been doing quite well in recent months and was one of the top performers post-Iran war as well, which may have attracted increased confidence and interest from foreign countries,” Lynn Song, chief Greater China economist at ING Bank, said. “More usage of the swap lines suggests positive developments on the renminbi internationalisation, though this remains a long-term work in progress.”

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The onshore renminbi has gained about 2.9 per cent against the US dollar this year, even as Iran war tensions boost demand for haven assets, with more international transactions settled in China’s currency.

While the US dollar retained its dominant role in trade in March, the renminbi rose one spot to become the fifth most active currency for global payments by value, accounting for 3.1 per cent, according to data from financial messaging service Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

China’s cross-border interbank payment system, known as CIPS, also registered a single-day transaction record of 1.22 trillion yuan, Shanghai Securities News reported in early April.

Growing demand for renminbi liquidity amid geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war, has been evident, while US dollar funding costs have also risen, said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Demand could come from China allies’ central banks, which are seeking liquidity because of the oil price shock,” he added.

As of the end of 2025, China had signed currency swap lines with 32 countries and regions, totalling 4.52 trillion yuan, according to the central bank’s data.

Meanwhile, markets are also monitoring whether the US will extend its currency swap lines. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign trade minister confirmed the nation was in talks with Washington on a swap agreement, aiming to join the small group of countries with access to Federal Reserve liquidity lines. BLOOMBERG