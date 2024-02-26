Goldman Sachs, Mubadala ink US$1 billion private credit Asia-Pacific partnership deal

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 11:23 am
The companies will jointly invest in multiple Asia-Pacific markets with a particular focus on India, as part of the agreement.
Goldman Sachs

GOLDMAN Sachs and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala have struck a US$1 billion deal, signing a separately managed account in which the companies will co-invest in private credit in the Asia Pacific, the companies said on Monday (Feb 26).

“The diverse and rapidly growing economies, as well as the increasing private-equity deal volumes, are significantly driving demand in Asia-Pacific for customised credit solutions from non-traditional lenders,” Omar Eraiqat, deputy CEO, Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said.

Mubadala is seeking to roughly double its exposure to Asia by as soon as 2030, according to a media report last month, citing an interview with Camilla Macapili Languille, head of the fund’s life sciences and healthcare investments division. REUTERS

