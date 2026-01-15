Goldman Sachs’ profit rises on dealmaking, trading strength

Its profit attributable to common shareholders rises to US$4.4 billion in Q4, from US$3.9 billion a year before

Goldman’s equity revenue rose to US$4.3 billion, while trading revenue for fixed income, currencies and commodities climbed 12.5% to US$3.1 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU/NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs’ profit rose in the fourth quarter, fuelled by dealmaking, stronger trading revenues in a turbulent market and a one-time gain from exiting its credit card partnership with Apple.

The bank’s equity traders capitalised on volatility and a broader rally in the US market, as investors speculated on the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path and the prospects for artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Goldman’s equity revenue rose to US$4.3 billion, up from US$3.5 billion the year before, while trading revenue for fixed income, currencies and commodities climbed 12.5 per cent to US$3.1 billion.

The bank struck a deal with JPMorgan Chase to take over its Apple Card partnership, and Goldman expected a US$0.46 per share increase in its results due to the exit.

Its profit attributable to common shareholders rose to US$4.4 billion in the fourth quarter, or US$14.01 per share, against US$3.9 billion, or US$11.95 per share, a year before.

Unwinding consumer business

Shedding the Apple Card is the bank’s latest big step away from its ill-fated consumer business. The exit comes as other lenders are expressing concerns about US President Donald Trump’s proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10 per cent.

Goldman’s earnings also got a lift from the release of US$2.5 billion from its stockpiles, to cover loan losses from the card. From the transaction, financial services firm Morningstar estimated that the bank would gain US$145 million.

Strong mergers and acquisitions market

A friendlier regulatory environment under Trump, lower interest rates and excess cash have led companies to pursue more deals. Goldman’s fees from investment banking rose 25 per cent to US$2.6 billion from a year earlier.

The investment bank advised on some large mergers in 2025, including the US$56.5 billion leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts, and Alphabet’s US$32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz.

These outsized deals helped it to secure the top spot once again for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2025, with the bank advising on US$1.5 trillion in total volume of deals, and raking in US$4.6 billion in fees.

Top dealmakers expect the rally in mergers – which climbed near record levels in 2025 -– to continue this year as large AI investments fuel more tech deals.

Global M&A volumes swelled to US$5.1 trillion in 2025, up 42 per cent from 2024, indicated data from financial services company Dealogic. REUTERS