Hang Seng Bank shareholders approve HSBC’s US$13.6 billion buyout proposal

[HONG KONG] Shareholders of Hang Seng Bank on Thursday (Jan 8) voted for a plan floated by its majority owner HSBC to take the bank private, in a landmark move to further boost the Asia-focused lender’s presence in Hong Kong.

