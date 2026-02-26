Hong Kong bourse full-year profit rises 36% to new high
Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 12:53 PM
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's profit last year rose by 36 per cent from HK$13.1 billion in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s bourse operator, posted record full-year profit of HK$17.7 billion (S$2.85 billion) for 2025 as a surge in equity trading and a rebound in listings drove earnings to new highs.
Profit for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing last year rose by 36 per cent from HK$13.1 billion in 2024, according to its earnings results. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services