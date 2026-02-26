The Business Times

Hong Kong bourse full-year profit rises 36% to new high

Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 12:53 PM
    • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's profit last year rose by 36 per cent from HK$13.1 billion in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s bourse operator, posted record full-year profit of HK$17.7 billion (S$2.85 billion) for 2025 as a surge in equity trading and a rebound in listings drove earnings to new highs.

