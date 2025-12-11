Hong Kong central bank cuts interest rate, tracking Fed move
Published Thu, Dec 11, 2025 · 08:14 AM
[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday lowered its base interest rate charged via the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 4.0 per cent, tracking a cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city’s currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar. REUTERS
