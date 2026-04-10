The Business Times
business-time-50

Hong Kong grants first stablecoin licences to StanChart joint venture and HSBC

Both are forecast to launch in H2 2026 to cover cross-border and local use cases, and digital asset trading

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Apr 10, 2026 · 07:13 PM
    • Granting the first licences to two traditional banks reflects Hong Kong’s push to become a global virtual asset centre.
    • Granting the first licences to two traditional banks reflects Hong Kong’s push to become a global virtual asset centre. PHOTO: REUTERS

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong has issued its first licences for fiat-backed stablecoins, a major step in the city’s push to develop regulated digital currencies in global finance and trade.

    The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday (Apr 10) that it had approved HSBC and a joint venture by Standard Chartered to issue stablecoins backed by the Hong Kong dollar under the city’s new stablecoin regime, which came into effect in August 2025.

    Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, and are usually pegged to a fiat currency such as the US dollar.

    Both the banks are expected to launch stablecoins in the second half of this year to cover cross-border and local use cases, as well as digital asset trading, said HKMA, the territory’s de facto central bank.

    Granting the first licences to two traditional banks reflects Hong Kong’s effort to balance its push to become a global virtual asset centre while remaining mindful about the risk of money laundering.

    HKMA is “open but cautious” about issuing more licences in the future, said Daryl Ho, deputy chief executive at HKMA, adding that the number of additional licences would be “very limited”.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The authority received a total of 36 stablecoin licence applications in 2025.

    “The stablecoin pilot by note-issuing banks is a prudent, visionary step that cements stablecoins as the core pillar of Hong Kong’s Web3 ecosystem,” said Livio Weng, CEO of Hong Kong-based crypto firm Bitfire.

    The StanChart joint venture is called Anchorpoint Financial, and was formed with Animoca Brands and Hong Kong Telecommunications.

    In a statement, Anchorpoint said that it was going to work with selected businesses to act as distributors to enable public access to its stablecoin.

    HSBC’s stablecoin, meanwhile, will be available on the bank’s two mobile apps, PayMe and HSBC HK Mobile Banking, the lender said in a separate statement.

    The bank plans to offer retail customers and merchants more flexible and secure options via stablecoins, it added. Such services include peer-to-peer payments, customer-to-merchant payments and tokenised investments.

    It was reported in 2025 that Chinese tech giants, Alibaba-backed Ant Group and e-commerce group JD.com, had paused plans to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong.

    This was after the government raised concerns about the rise of currencies controlled by the private sector. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hong KongStablecoinsHSBCStandard Chartered

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Kapa's pair of semi-detached houses in Westlake Avenue were rebuilt from a bungalow. Rather than produce a mirrored pair, the two homes were designed as a considered whole to look like part of an evolving streetscape.

    Costly renewals: Transforming an old landed house into your dream home is getting harder

    The RTS Link, which is expected to begin operations on Jan 1, 2027, could add a “new dimension” to spending patterns in JB towards the end of 2026.

    RTS Link unlikely to topple Singapore retail despite JB’s appeal: OCBC

    Goi Kok Ming is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He has a bachelor's degree in computer information systems.

    Popiah King Sam Goi’s son to be CEO of PSC Corp

    Visitors at the KL Tower. Industry observers say inbound trip cancellations have surged to approximately 5,000 in the past month.

    Malaysia tourism hit by fuel shock; tour prices may jump 50%

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More