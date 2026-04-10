Hong Kong grants first stablecoin licences to StanChart joint venture and HSBC

Both are forecast to launch in H2 2026 to cover cross-border and local use cases, and digital asset trading

Granting the first licences to two traditional banks reflects Hong Kong’s push to become a global virtual asset centre. PHOTO: REUTERS

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[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has issued its first licences for fiat-backed stablecoins, a major step in the city’s push to develop regulated digital currencies in global finance and trade.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday (Apr 10) that it had approved HSBC and a joint venture by Standard Chartered to issue stablecoins backed by the Hong Kong dollar under the city’s new stablecoin regime, which came into effect in August 2025.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, and are usually pegged to a fiat currency such as the US dollar.

Both the banks are expected to launch stablecoins in the second half of this year to cover cross-border and local use cases, as well as digital asset trading, said HKMA, the territory’s de facto central bank.

Granting the first licences to two traditional banks reflects Hong Kong’s effort to balance its push to become a global virtual asset centre while remaining mindful about the risk of money laundering.

HKMA is “open but cautious” about issuing more licences in the future, said Daryl Ho, deputy chief executive at HKMA, adding that the number of additional licences would be “very limited”.

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The authority received a total of 36 stablecoin licence applications in 2025.

“The stablecoin pilot by note-issuing banks is a prudent, visionary step that cements stablecoins as the core pillar of Hong Kong’s Web3 ecosystem,” said Livio Weng, CEO of Hong Kong-based crypto firm Bitfire.

The StanChart joint venture is called Anchorpoint Financial, and was formed with Animoca Brands and Hong Kong Telecommunications.

In a statement, Anchorpoint said that it was going to work with selected businesses to act as distributors to enable public access to its stablecoin.

HSBC’s stablecoin, meanwhile, will be available on the bank’s two mobile apps, PayMe and HSBC HK Mobile Banking, the lender said in a separate statement.

The bank plans to offer retail customers and merchants more flexible and secure options via stablecoins, it added. Such services include peer-to-peer payments, customer-to-merchant payments and tokenised investments.

It was reported in 2025 that Chinese tech giants, Alibaba-backed Ant Group and e-commerce group JD.com, had paused plans to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong.

This was after the government raised concerns about the rise of currencies controlled by the private sector. REUTERS