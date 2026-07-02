The Business Times
business-time-50

Hong Kong Monetary Authority urges banks to drive global yuan adoption

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jul 2, 2026 · 06:27 PM
    • It is urging lenders to create customised yuan products, capitalise on Hong Kong’s financial hub status, and restructure employee incentives to directly reward yuan business growth.
    • It is urging lenders to create customised yuan products, capitalise on Hong Kong’s financial hub status, and restructure employee incentives to directly reward yuan business growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday (Jul 2) called on all banks to promote the cross-border use of the yuan, rolling out a six-point strategy to drive global adoption.

    To boost the currency’s footprint, the de facto central bank is urging lenders to create customised yuan products, capitalise on Hong Kong’s financial hub status, and restructure employee incentives to directly reward yuan business growth.

    HKMA said it is maintaining close dialogue with the industry and relevant authorities to explore solutions for the challenges faced by the companies in using the yuan.

    “In response to market feedback on the challenges of direct foreign exchange conversion between RMB and regional currencies, we are working with other central banking institutions in the region to explore possible solutions,” said HKMA.

    Last month, the HKMA signed a deal with Bank Indonesia and the People’s Bank of China to promote direct bilateral trade in the yuan and the rupiah. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hong KongChinese yuan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, has reduced his holdings in multiple companies within the group.

    Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan

    Over the past three years, Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong as the top destination for Taiwanese offshore wealth.

    Taiwan’s wealthy seeks diversification to Singapore, sparking private banking race: Bloomberg

    Located along Tamarind Road, the five-storey Serenity Park condominium comprises 179 units across 10 blocks.

    Serenity Park condo owners lower asking price to S$440 million in second shot at collective sale

    From Jul 15, the minimum bid sizes for Hong Kong dollar, renminbi and yen-denominated securities contracts listed on SGX will not be aligned with those in their home markets.

    SGX to roll out post-trade custody model, changes to bid mechanics in July, cut board lots in October

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More