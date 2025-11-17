Hong Leong Finance opens new Punggol branch with dedicated SME Centre

The outlet also contains new privacy-enhanced teller booths, replacing traditional counters

[SINGAPORE] Hong Leong Finance (HLF) has opened a new branch at Punggol Coast Mall to serve residents and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This brings the total number of HLF branches in Singapore to 28.

The Punggol branch, which opened in early November, will tap a “high-growth residential and commercial area”, and contains features such as a dedicated SME Centre, an LED art wall and the use of augmented reality.

These features will reinforce its “commitment to digitalisation and customer-centric transformation”, the company said.

For instance, new privacy-enhanced teller booths will replace traditional counters, creating a “more personal and secure environment”, where HLF staff can provide customers with personalised support. The branch also has priority seating areas for seniors.

Its SME Centre enables SMEs operating in the Punggol district to consult HLF’s relationship managers on financial solutions for their businesses.

Ang Tang Chor, president of HLF, said: “Punggol’s population has been rising rapidly with an estimated 190,000 people in recent years and with major developments such as the Punggol Digital District, we see demand potential for our financial products and services.”

Revamped website

HLF has also launched a revamped corporate website in tandem with the branch’s opening.

The website reflects the company’s “ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer journey across all touchpoints”, it said.

“The refreshed design, improved navigation and interactivity make it easier for customers to find what they need, while enhanced visibility of announcements and alerts keep customers informed on important information and messages.”

The reworked website accompanies the recent launch of the HLF Digital app, allowing customers access to a broad range of services.

It also follows the introduction of HLF’s digital platform for vehicle loan applications, which integrates with car dealers’ booking systems to automate data transfer and eliminate manual paperwork.