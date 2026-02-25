HSBC bonus pool rises to highest in at least a decade

The new compensation structure will allow the bank to attract, to hire and to retain talent, CEO says

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery was handed £6.62 million in pay for 2025, his first full year in charge. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] HSBC Holdings’ overall bonus pool rose 10 per cent to US$3.93 billion, the highest in at least a decade after the bank delivered full year results that beat analyst estimates.

After driving through one of the biggest restructurings in decades, and overseeing a surge in the bank’s share price, chief executive officer Georges Elhedery was handed £6.62 million (S$11.3 million) in pay for 2025, his first full year in charge. That was up from £5.58 million in 2024.

The bank’s market value last year crossed £200 billion for the first time in its history. The bonus pool rose 10 per cent compared to adjusted figures for 2024 and overall fixed pay increased by 3.2 per cent in 2026.

“Compensation has to be fair and has to be competitive, but it equally has to be differentiated to reflect talent contribution and performance,” Elhedery said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “And we expect this differentiation to continue as we embed the high performance culture at HSBC.”

Since taking the helm in 2024, Elhedery has combined the lender’s commercial and global banking businesses and also shuttered most of its deals and equity underwriting operations in the US, UK and continental Europe.

The former CFO has been trying to shake up the bureaucratic bank, seeking to emulate Wall Street rivals, with a more “eat-what-you-kill stance.”

The new compensation structure will allow the bank “to attract, to hire and to retain talent,” Elhedery said.

The UK lender, founded in 1865 to support trade, has doubled down on Hong Kong, it’s biggest market, with the privatisation of Hang Seng Bank for about US$14 billion. BLOOMBERG