HSBC brings out tax tools for UK businesses ahead of new rules
HSBC Holdings is rolling out accounting and tax tools for its small United Kingdom business customers, who will soon have to give the government a lot more information on their finances.
Europe’s biggest bank said its partnership with accounting software fintech Ember will help firms prepare quarterly reports in line with the UK’s Making Tax Digital rules, due to come into force from 2026. Currently, firms are required to produce yearly data.
“Small business owners spend huge amounts of time on laborious accounting tasks when they would much rather be seeking new opportunities, delivering on orders and expanding,” Tom Wood, head of global payments solutions at HSBC UK, said.
Business customers on HSBC’s UK online banking platform will be offered real-time profit and loss, self-assessment tax and available dividends reports, putting the bank in competition with the likes of accounting software giants Xero and Sage Group.
Ember co-founder Dan Hogan said the tax rule changes were an “insanely big” opportunity for banks, since most of the UK’s 1.75 million affected business owners lack the tools to keep digital tax records. In a separate statement, Ember said it had secured £4 million (S$6.8 million) in additional funding led by investors Valar Ventures and Shapers. BLOOMBERG
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
HSBC brings out tax tools for UK businesses ahead of new rules
Data leak reveals links between money laundering accused Su Jianfeng and sale of Dubai properties
Businessmen in Singapore placed on China’s wanted list weeks after money laundering raid in 2023
Hong Kong’s shaky crypto ETF debuts dent global hub aspirations
US Fed officials suggest interest rates should stay high for longer
Top HSBC shareholder Ping An exploring ways to cut US$13 billion stake