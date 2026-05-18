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HSBC to lend US$4 billion to help China clean tech scale globally

The bank will extend credit terms, streamline credit approvals and develop tailored solutions for eligible companies

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Published Mon, May 18, 2026 · 02:05 PM
    • HSBC’s move to create the Sustainability and Transition Credit Facility comes as the Iran war drives further demand for renewable energy.
    • HSBC’s move to create the Sustainability and Transition Credit Facility comes as the Iran war drives further demand for renewable energy. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON] HSBC launched a dedicated US$4 billion credit facility on Monday (May 18) to support the global expansion of mainland Chinese companies involved in sustainable and transition technologies including clean power, data centres, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

    China, already the world’s largest exporter of solar and battery technology, is leading the world in deployment of many green technologies as part of efforts to cut emissions, and has made a strategic push to grow markets and influence globally.

    HSBC’s move to create the Sustainability and Transition Credit Facility comes as the Iran war drives further demand for renewable energy such as wind and solar power that in many cases is cheaper than fossil fuels.

    Global electric vehicle sales are set to pass 26 million in 2026, HSBC research shows, while electricity use from data centres could nearly double by 2030 to 945 terawatt hours, the International Energy Agency has estimated.

    As part of the new facility, HSBC said in a statement that it would extend credit terms, streamline credit approvals and develop tailored solutions for eligible companies.

    “China is home to some of the world’s most dynamic low-carbon companies” that are “setting new benchmarks in high-end manufacturing”, said Natalie Blyth, HSBC’s global head of sustainable finance and transition.

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    “As they scale internationally, they need financial partners with the global reach and expertise to support them. This facility is designed to provide exactly that,” Blyth said.

    Chinese firms have committed more than US$180 billion to overseas clean tech investments since 2023, a December report by Australian research group Climate Energy Finance showed. REUTERS

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