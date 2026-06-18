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HSBC’s Australia unit faces A$35 million penalty over scam protection failures

The proposed settlement remains subject to approval by the Federal Court

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Published Thu, Jun 18, 2026 · 09:41 AM
    • The regulator found that HSBC failed to maintain adequate controls over its internal transfer systems between May 2023 and May 2024.
    • The regulator found that HSBC failed to maintain adequate controls over its internal transfer systems between May 2023 and May 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SYDNEY] HSBC’s Australia unit has admitted to serious failures in protecting customers from scams and could face an A$35 million (S$31.7 million) penalty pending court approval, Australia’s corporate regulator said on Thursday (Jun 18).

    The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic) and HSBC will jointly seek the Federal Court’s approval of the proposed penalty.

    The Asic said its investigation found that HSBC failed to maintain adequate controls over its internal transfer systems between May 2023 and May 2024, exposing customers to a heightened risk of unauthorised transactions.

    The bank was also aware as early as May 2021 of a growing threat from impersonation scams in which fraudsters posed as HSBC representatives, Asic said.

    HSBC was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

    “This is one of the first cases of its kind globally and sends a clear message that protecting customers from scams is a core responsibility of banks,” Asic chair Sarah Court said.

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    The regulator added HSBC breached its financial services licence obligations by failing to adequately prevent scams and by taking an average of 144 days to investigate customer reports.

    The bank also had insufficient systems to help customers regain access to accounts that had been locked after scam incidents, Asic said.

    The proposed settlement remains subject to approval by the Federal Court, which will determine whether the penalty and other orders are appropriate. REUTERS

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