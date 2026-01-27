The Business Times

Indonesia's 2025 GDP growth estimated at targeted 5.2%, finance minister says

Growth was estimated to have been quicker in Q4

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 09:20 PM
    • Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said his institution would continue to monitor for room to cut interest rates to support economic growth.
    [JAKARTA] Overall GDP growth in Indonesia is expected to have met the 5.2 per cent target for 2025 despite widespread destruction caused by floods late last year, though growth was estimated to have been quicker in the fourth quarter, the finance minister said on Tuesday (Jan 27).

    The 2026 growth target of 5.4 per cent was also maintained for the US$1.4 trillion economy, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said at a gathering of Indonesia’s financial stability board.

    Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said his institution would continue to monitor for room to cut interest rates to support economic growth.

    He said rates were kept unchanged in recent months to maintain the stability of the rupiah. Indonesia’s currency has weakened this month over concerns about central bank independence.

    Bank Indonesia would help it remain stable, including through market interventions, Warjiyo said.

    “In formulating monetary policy, we will always look at inflation, exchange rates, and economic growth data,” Warjijo said.

    BI kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 per cent last week, where it has been since September. It has cut rates by 150 basis points from September 2024 to September 2025.

    Warjiyo said the rupiah is expected to stabilise with a tendency to strengthen. REUTERS

    Bank Indonesia

