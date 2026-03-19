Insurer AIA Group’s new business value hits record high in 2025, unveils US$1.7 billion buyback

Hong Kong is one of the company’s largest contributors in terms of profit

AIA’s 18 markets in Asia include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group on Thursday (Mar 19) announced a new share buyback programme of US$1.7 billion and achieved a record value of new business (VONB) in 2025, propelled by the resilient performance of all of its segments.

The firm reported a 15 per cent rise in VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, to US$5.52 billion on a constant currency basis for the year ended Dec 31, compared to US$4.71 billion in the year-ago period.

Hong Kong, one of AIA’s largest contributors in terms of profit, logged a 28 per cent increase in VONB for the year on the back of strong demand from both domestic customers and mainland Chinese visitors.

The firm also bore fruit from commencing operations in additional provinces of mainland China as it recorded double-digit VONB growth in the majority of the markets.

Mainland China, AIA’s second-largest market in terms of new sales, reported a 2 per cent hike in VONB.

Besides those, AIA’s 18 markets in Asia include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea.

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“Having long been of the view that AIA’s Thai business was the highest quality and most under-appreciated franchise in AIA’s group, AIA Thailand has today surprised positively on margins yet again, posting a new annual all-time high margin of 110.9 per cent for FY 2025,” Jefferies analysts said.

AIA Thailand logged a 13 per cent rise in VONB to US$993 million for 2025, riding on strong distribution and continued investment in digital tools.

The segment also reported an operating profit before tax of US$1.21 billion, placing it as the third-most profitable region behind Hong Kong and mainland China.

It also declared a final dividend of 144.08 Hong Kong cents per share, higher than the 130.98 Hong Kong cents declared last year. REUTERS