The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Insurer Lloyd's of London swings to US$13.5 billion profit in 2023

Published Thu, Mar 28, 2024 · 03:18 PM
Share this article.

LLOYD’S of London swung to a pre-tax profit of US$13.51 billion in 2023, the commercial insurance market said on Thursday (Mar 28), boosted by strong underwriting and investment performance.

The insurance market, which has more than 50 member firms, suffered an £800 million (S$1.36 billion) loss in 2022.

Commercial insurers, who underwrite anything from oil rigs to professional footballers’ legs, have coped in recent years with a pandemic, wars, inflation and rising losses from natural catastrophes by excluding some business and raising prices.

“We’ll continue working with our market to deliver consistent profitable performance through disciplined underwriting,” chief executive John Neal said in a statement.

Lloyd’s said earlier this month that its underwriting profit more than doubled to £5.9 billion. Its investments returned £5.3 billion, helped by higher interest rates, compared with a £3.1 billion loss a year ago.

The collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is likely to lead to a multi-billion dollar insurance loss, the chairperson of Lloyd’s said.

SEE ALSO
Lloyds sells £6 billion of Scottish Widows annuities to Rothesay
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

It was too soon to put a figure on the total insurance loss, Bruce Carnegie-Brown told Reuters, but he said he would be “very surprised” if the event did not result in a multi-billion dollar loss, adding that “the tragedy has the capacity to become the largest single marine insurance loss ever”. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corp earnings
Insurance
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here