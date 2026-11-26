Investors see rising risk of SoftBank default as pressure grows on AI bets
SoftBank is seen as a bellwether for the AI industry
- SoftBank’s default probability sat at 34.8 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] The cost of insuring against default at tech investor SoftBank Group jumped for a second straight session on Thursday (Nov 26), pointing to growing worries its AI investments might not turn profitable fast enough to service its debts.
SoftBank’s five-year credit default swap spread, which measures the cost of insuring its bonds, widened more than 20 basis points to 534.6 bps, a four-year high. SoftBank’s default probability sat at 34.8 per cent.
SoftBank is seen as a bellwether for the prospects of AI investment due to its stake in frontier model developer OpenAI, and its stocks and bonds have come under pressure as investors question whether vast AI infrastructure spending will pay off. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Nvidia halts chip shipments to 4 countries in South-east Asia, including Singapore: FT
Should Keppel swoop in to snare Mapletree Investments?
OCBC opens 100-tonne gold vaulting facility to meet growing institutional demand
‘Very disappointed’: Singapore disagrees with US tariff rationale, to seek lower levies