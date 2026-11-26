SoftBank is seen as a bellwether for the AI industry

[SINGAPORE] The cost of insuring against default at tech investor SoftBank Group jumped for a second straight session on Thursday (Nov 26), pointing to growing worries its AI investments might not turn profitable fast enough to service its debts.

SoftBank’s five-year credit default swap spread, which measures the cost of insuring its bonds, widened more than 20 basis points to 534.6 bps, a four-year high. SoftBank’s default probability sat at 34.8 per cent.

SoftBank is seen as a bellwether for the prospects of AI investment due to its stake in frontier model developer OpenAI, and its stocks and bonds have come under pressure as investors question whether vast AI infrastructure spending will pay off. REUTERS