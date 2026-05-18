The Business Times
business-time-50

Jane Street doubles capacity in Singapore with move to new office, will expand headcount

It is seeking experienced candidates to fill roles covering software, cybersecurity and data centre engineering

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, May 18, 2026 · 08:40 AM
    • Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specialising in exchange-traded funds in the region.
    • Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specialising in exchange-traded funds in the region. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Jane Street Group moved into a new Singapore office in May, doubling its seating capacity to 250 people as it continues to ramp up operations across Asia, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

    The market maker has taken up 2,230 square metres in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, with an option to lease even more floor space, said the source, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The new office will house employees, including those that focus on trading, technology and infrastructure.

    Jane Street has taken up 2,230 square metres in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, with an option to lease even more floor space, according to a source. PHOTO: IOI PROPERTIES SINGAPORE

    Jane Street has become a giant over the past decade, and broke a Wall Street record last year by pulling in US$39.6 billion of trading revenue as it navigated wild swings in markets. That has helped fuel the firm’s spread across the globe, including a build-out of offices across Asia.

    The firm is expanding headcount in Singapore. It is seeking experienced candidates to fill roles covering software, cybersecurity and data centre engineering in the city, as well as recruiting students and recent graduates as software and Linux engineers, according to job posts on its website.

    A representative of the New York-based firm declined to comment.

    The move marks an upgrade from its previous presence on a section of the fourth floor at Ocean Financial Centre, operated by a co-working space provider. IOI Central Boulevard Towers is a new office development in Singapore’s Central Business District.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia-Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specialising in exchange-traded funds in the region. It has become one of the top market makers in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, and is pushing deeper into trading of ETFs listed in mainland China, Singapore and South Korea.

    The new, larger-than-expected Singapore office shows the firm’s determination to tap opportunities in the region even after a high-profile headache in India. The country’s securities regulator has accused Jane Street of market manipulation, an allegation that the firm has denied.

    The firm first set up in Asia with a Tokyo office in 2010. The bulk of its regional employees are now in Hong Kong.

    In 2025, it paid around US$9.4 billion to its staff, more than doubling its compensation costs in 12 months. That translates to almost US$2.7 million per employee. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Set up by Nichol Ng and her brother, FoodXervices traces its roots to 1934 with the business their grandfather started.

    ‘Whole deck of cards just toppled’: FoodXervices’ Nichol Ng on how a 92-year-old family business unravelled – and what’s next

    IMDA is investigating the matter and “will take the appropriate enforcement actions if it is established”.

    Keppel’s M1 sale stalls as IMDA probes alleged spectrum breaches by Simba

    Keppel's focus will be on executing a “Plan B” that it prepared in the event that it retains majority ownership of M1.

    Keppel to let M1-Simba deal lapse; M1 to be restructured with focus on ‘rightsizing’

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More