Jane Street doubles capacity in Singapore with move to new office, will expand headcount

It is seeking experienced candidates to fill roles covering software, cybersecurity and data centre engineering

Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specialising in exchange-traded funds in the region. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Jane Street Group moved into a new Singapore office in May, doubling its seating capacity to 250 people as it continues to ramp up operations across Asia, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

The market maker has taken up 2,230 square metres in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, with an option to lease even more floor space, said the source, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The new office will house employees, including those that focus on trading, technology and infrastructure.

Jane Street has taken up 2,230 square metres in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, with an option to lease even more floor space, according to a source. PHOTO: IOI PROPERTIES SINGAPORE

Jane Street has become a giant over the past decade, and broke a Wall Street record last year by pulling in US$39.6 billion of trading revenue as it navigated wild swings in markets. That has helped fuel the firm’s spread across the globe, including a build-out of offices across Asia.

The firm is expanding headcount in Singapore. It is seeking experienced candidates to fill roles covering software, cybersecurity and data centre engineering in the city, as well as recruiting students and recent graduates as software and Linux engineers, according to job posts on its website.

A representative of the New York-based firm declined to comment.

The move marks an upgrade from its previous presence on a section of the fourth floor at Ocean Financial Centre, operated by a co-working space provider. IOI Central Boulevard Towers is a new office development in Singapore’s Central Business District.

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Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia-Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specialising in exchange-traded funds in the region. It has become one of the top market makers in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, and is pushing deeper into trading of ETFs listed in mainland China, Singapore and South Korea.

The new, larger-than-expected Singapore office shows the firm’s determination to tap opportunities in the region even after a high-profile headache in India. The country’s securities regulator has accused Jane Street of market manipulation, an allegation that the firm has denied.

The firm first set up in Asia with a Tokyo office in 2010. The bulk of its regional employees are now in Hong Kong.

In 2025, it paid around US$9.4 billion to its staff, more than doubling its compensation costs in 12 months. That translates to almost US$2.7 million per employee. BLOOMBERG