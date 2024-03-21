Japan’s finance minister Suzuki says monitoring FX with high sense of urgency

The yen has fallen to four-month-lows beyond 151 per dollar.
JAPAN’S finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday the government is watching currency market moves with “a high sense of urgency”, as the yen has fallen to four-month-lows beyond 151 per dollar.

Suzuki made no comment on currency intervention when asked by a reporter about the possibility of the government considering the measure.

“I won’t comment on currency levels. It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals. The government is closely watching market moves with a high sense of urgency,” Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry. REUTERS

