Just S$22 billion – or 3% – of net assets currently invested in optional investment plan

The new programme will allow members to opt in to portfolio strategies that automatically adjust according to their age. PHOTO: CMG

JPMORGAN Asset Management, BlackRock and Endowus Singapore are among the companies that could manage a slice of Singapore’s S$701 billion (US$543 billion) public pension fund, sources have told Bloomberg.

The three firms submitted proposals to run a new investment programme that offers an alternative for members of the Central Provident Fund who want to earn more than the government-guaranteed return, according to people familiar with the matter.

The winners will be announced in the first half of 2027. Discussions are preliminary and no final decisions have been made, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

JPMorgan would partner with Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, in an extension of a retirement portfolio programme that was piloted in 2024. Endowus, an investment platform, is in talks to work with Capital Group on the CPF programme, said the people.

A spokesperson for the CPF Board said the evaluation process is ongoing, and it can’t comment on individual applications.

JPMorgan and Capital Group declined to comment. Endowus said it has been a digital adviser for investing CPF savings since 2019. BlackRock and DBS didn’t respond to requests for comment.

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The investment plan was unveiled by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in this year’s budget speech as a way to deal with the country’s aging population, and will be launched in 2028.

The new programme will allow members to opt in to portfolio strategies that automatically adjust according to their age. As investors get older, the equity allocation will shift to lower-risk assets such as bonds, before being liquidated in phases by a set target date.

Currently, members have the option of manually picking investments, including bonds, stocks and unit trusts, from a list of more than 30 asset managers. As of September, just S$22 billion – or 3 per cent – of net assets were invested in this optional plan, according to the CPF website.

The bulk of CPF savings are invested by the pension board in Special Singapore Government Securities. Proceeds from these securities are pooled with other government funds, including from budget surpluses and land sales, and managed by sovereign wealth fund GIC for long-term returns. Members under 55 earn risk-free interest of up to 5 per cent a year.

Founded in 1955, the CPF is Singapore’s mandatory pension fund for citizens and permanent residents to support retirement, housing and health-care needs. There are more than two million active members, and over S$14 billion in CPF contributions were received in the third quarter. BLOOMBERG