JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he wants to stay in job at least five more years

[WASHINGTON] JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon wants to stay at his job “at least” five more years, he told an event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Dimon, who has led the largest US lender for two decades, is one of the most prominent executives in corporate America. His succession plans have long been the subject of speculation across Wall Street.

“I love what I do,” Dimon said. “It’s up to the board how long I do it. As long as I have the energy and the spirit in the eye and the fire in the gut, yeah, I want to do it.” REUTERS