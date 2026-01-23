JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s pay rises to US$43 million in 2025
In 2024, he earned US$39 million
- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS
JPMORGAN Chase said on Thursday its longtime CEO Jamie Dimon‘s 2025 pay package climbed about 10 per cent to US$43 million.
His compensation included a base salary of US$1.5 million and US$41.5 million in incentives.
The head of the largest US lender received US$36 million in pay for 2023 and US$34.5 million in both 2021 and 2022 against the backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For 2024, his compensation was US$39 million, at par with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services