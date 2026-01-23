The Business Times

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s pay rises to US$43 million in 2025

In 2024, he earned US$39 million

Published Fri, Jan 23, 2026 · 06:45 AM
    • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2026.
    JPMORGAN Chase said on Thursday its longtime CEO Jamie Dimon‘s 2025 pay package climbed about 10 per cent to US$43 million.

    His compensation included a base salary of US$1.5 million and US$41.5 million in incentives.

    The head of the largest US lender received US$36 million in pay for 2023 and US$34.5 million in both 2021 and 2022 against the backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    For 2024, his compensation was US$39 million, at par with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. REUTERS

