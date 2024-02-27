JPMorgan CFO expects trading revenue to decline in first quarter

JPMORGAN Chase CFO Jeremy Barnum says he expects trading revenue to decline by 5 to 10 per cent in the first quarter compared with a strong quarter in the previous year.

The largest lender in the US reported a total markets revenue of US$8.4 billion in the first quarter last year.

“Both equities and macro were relatively strong last year and the slightly worse performance relative to prior years is not particularly differentiated across asset classes,” Barnum told investors at a conference in Miami.

Barnum also expects the IPO market to be a bit weaker than expected. However, the investment banking fee is expected to rise in low-to-mid teens percentage in the first quarter.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday (Feb 26) said market sentiment is improving for equities, mergers and acquisitions but maintained a cautious tone about the economic outlook. REUTERS

