The Business Times
business-time-50

JPMorgan doubles private bankers in Singapore team to top 50

The US bank also offers private banking services in Hong Kong and Australia in Asia

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jun 11, 2026 · 01:42 PM
    • Indonesia is a major market for private banks in Singapore, where billionaires often keep their offshore accounts.
    • Indonesia is a major market for private banks in Singapore, where billionaires often keep their offshore accounts. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] JPMorgan Chase has doubled the number of Singapore-based bankers who serve wealthy clients in the region, signalling its ambition to capture more business from the Asian financial hub.

    The Wall Street bank’s relationship manager headcount for South-east Asia and Australia has risen to more than 50, roughly twice the number from the start of last year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

    Most hires were for the Indonesian market, with about 20 staff from fewer than 10 last year, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the recruitment is not public.

    The New York-based firm has been hiring from top competitors, which are all vying for more revenue from their wealth businesses in Asia, the sources said.

    Indonesia, South-east Asia’s largest economy, is a major market for private banks in Singapore, where billionaires often keep their offshore accounts.

    JPMorgan has made significant hires over the past five years and will continue to invest in talent to sustain its growth momentum, said Paul Thompson, head of Singapore and South-east Asia for the private bank.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The firm achieved record revenue and assets under management in South-east Asia and across Asia last year, and continues to see the same expansion trajectory this year, Thompson said in response to queries.

    In Singapore, Thompson leads the team covering the city-state, South-east Asia and Australia, while there is a separate Greater China team. The US bank also offers private banking services in Hong Kong and Australia in Asia.

    JPMorgan’s private banking client assets soared 41 per cent last year to US$300 billion, overtaking DBS as the third-largest private bank in Asia excluding China, according to Asian Private Banker’s rankings. UBS and HSBC are tops in the region.

    Across Asia, excluding onshore China, JPMorgan’s headcount of relationship managers rose to 380 last year, an increase of 50 people from a year ago, according to the industry publication.

    Minimum assets for JPMorgan private banking clients are now US$10 million, down from US$25 million a few years back, the sources said.

    Singapore’s biggest banks have also benefited from rising inflows from rich clients. The city-state’s largest lender DBS, together with domestic rivals OCBC and UOB, saw fees related to services for the wealthy soar during the first three months of the year. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    JPMorgan ChasePrivate banking

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Assets under management of physical gold holdings in DBS wealth clients’ portfolios more than doubled over the past three years.

    DBS to launch tokenised physical gold for retail customers in Singapore

    Siranudh Scott had caused an internet sensation with a video accusing his brother of allegedly abusing him during his childhood years.

    ‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

    CICT sees “good potential” in Paragon and is taking a longer-term view of the acquisition, says the chairperson of the manager.

    CICT’s S$3.9 billion Paragon buy draws scrutiny over timing, funding at EGM

    Evergrande’s liquidators have claimed “negligence” and “misrepresentation” in the auditing work done by PwC’s mainland and Hong Kong affiliates.

    Evergrande’s liquidation prompts some PwC partners to shield assets, contemplate divorce

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More