The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

JPMorgan to grow India headcount by 5%-7% for next few years

Many foreign companies are expanding in India via global capability centres which are expected to more than double in market size to US$110 billion by 2030

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 04:35 PMUpdated Thu, May 30, 2024 · 04:37 PM
Share this article.

JPMorgan Chase plans to grow its headcount in India by 5 per cent-7 per cent annually over the next few years, a senior executive told Reuters, as the Wall Street bank doubles down in one of the hottest markets globally for talent to support international operations.

The New York-based lender already employs about 55,000 people, about a fifth of its global workforce, across five Indian cities for functions ranging from technology and human resources to operations and compliance.

Many foreign companies, including JPMorgan’s peers like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, are expanding in India via global capability centres (GCCs), which are expected to more than double in market size to US$110 billion by 2030, per consulting firm ANSR.

Moreover, since India accounts for roughly 50 per cent of the global GCC market, the country has become a hotbed for talent.

“The way I would put it is that there is demand. For senior levels and for deep skills, there is competition, which is healthy,” Deepak Mangla, CEO of JPMorgan’s corporate centers in India and the Philippines, said in an interview on Wednesday (May 29).

While the planned 5 per cent-7 per cent hiring rate is less than the 8 per cent-10 per cent over the past few years, that is down to a base effect rather than the bank slowing down, explained Mangla.

SEE ALSO
What JPMorgan can learn from Morgan Stanley and Manchester United
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

“Our growth trajectory aligns with the overall expansion of the bank’s business as we represent all lines of the bank’s operations in India, including corporate functions.”

JPMorgan plans to build two new offices in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru and the country’s financial capital of Mumbai as part of its expansion plans, said Mangla.

It will also refurbish its offices in Noida and Pune over the next four years as well as “consolidate our footprint” in existing office spaces in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, he said. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

India
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here