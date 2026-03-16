Julius Baer CEO tops highest pay at UBS

Julius Baer CEO Stefan Bollinger’s total salary at the bank last year excluding replacements was 8.27 million Swiss francs. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Julius Baer CEO Stefan Bollinger was awarded a total compensation of 23.96 million Swiss francs (S$39 million) for 2025, a sum that includes replacement awards for forfeited variable pay of a previous employer, the Swiss bank said on Monday (Mar 16).

Bollinger joined Julius Baer in January 2025 from Goldman Sachs. Bollinger’s total salary at Julius Baer last year excluding replacements was 8.27 million Swiss francs, according to the bank’s annual report.

UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, earlier this month kept CEO Sergio Ermotti’s total compensation steady at 14.9 million Swiss francs amid an ongoing overhaul of Swiss banking rules and criticism of high bonuses for CEOs.

Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ CEO Vasant Narasimhan received a 24.9 million franc compensation package for 2025, which proxy advisory firm Ethos has called “particularly excessive”. REUTERS