Malaysia central bank says to test ringgit stablecoins, tokenised deposits in 2026
Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 12:59 PM
- Bank Negara Malaysia intends to provide greater clarity on the use of ringgit stablecoins and tokenised deposits by the end of this year. PHOTO: CMG
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s central bank on Wednesday announced three initiatives to test real-world applications involving ringgit stablecoins and tokenised deposits in 2026.
Bank Negara Malaysia intends to provide greater clarity on the use of ringgit stablecoins and tokenised deposits by the end of this year, it said in a statement. REUTERS
