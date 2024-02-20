Malaysia’s biggest lender Maybank announces new top management line-up

MALAYAN Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Tuesday (Feb 20) it is making new appointments to its top management, including the appointment of current global banking group CEO Muzaffar Hisham as Islamic banking group CEO effective Mar 1.

The biggest bank in Malaysia said in a statement that Muzaffar, who has over 25 years of experience, will succeed Mohamed Rafique Merican who will assume the role of advisor starting March one and retire on Jun 20.

John Chong, currently Maybank’s community financial services group CEO, will take over Muzaffar’s role as global banking group CEO, it added.

Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar will be appointed as the new community financial services group CEO, Maybank said.

Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk’s current director of community financial services, Steffano Ridwan, has been nominated to be appointed as its president director, effective April 1, Maybank said.

He will succeed Taswin Zakaria, who will conclude his term as Bank Maybank Indonesia president director on Mar 31, it added. REUTERS

