Malaysia's central bank holds key rate at 2.75%

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its first policy review of the year on Thursday (Jan 22), as expected by economists, amid steady economic growth and modest inflation.

Bank Negara Malaysia kept its overnight policy rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent, as had been predicted by all 30 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

The central bank last lowered its main policy rate in July 2025 in a preemptive move after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on most trading partners.

Since then, trade-related uncertainty has eased and the tariff rate on Malaysia has been reduced to 19 per cent from 25 per cent, broadly in line with other Asian peers.

“For 2026, while the impact of tariffs could weigh on global growth, the outlook remains resilient, supported by sustained domestic demand, moderating inflation, robust tech investments, and supportive fiscal and monetary policies,” BNM said in a statement.

The central bank said the current key interest rate level is “appropriate and supportive of the economy amid price stability”.

Malaysia’s economy expanded 5.7 per cent in the final quarter of 2025, accelerating from the 5.2 per cent growth recorded in the previous three months, preliminary government data showed last week.

That brought 2025 full-year growth to 4.9 per cent, just below the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in 2024 and surpassing official projections of between 4 per cent and 4.8 per cent, the data showed.

Official data has not yet been finalised, but BNM said economic growth in 2025 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range, adding that the momentum is expected to continue this year, supported by resilient domestic demand.

The government and central bank expects the economy to grow between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent this year, amid lingering uncertainties arising from the impact of US tariffs.

Inflation has remained moderate with the consumer price index rising 1.6 per cent in December from a year earlier, accelerating slightly from a 1.4 per cent increase the previous month.

Headline and core inflation averaged 1.4 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively, in 2025, the central bank said.

“For 2026, headline inflation is expected to remain moderate amid the continued easing in global cost conditions,” it said, adding that core inflation this year will remain stable. REUTERS