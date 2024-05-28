The Business Times
Companies & Markets

Malaysia’s Ekuinas to expand into private credit with RM800 million allocation

Published Tue, May 28, 2024 · 05:57 PM
MALAYSIAN government-linked private equity company Ekuiti Nasional (Ekuinas) said on Tuesday (May 28) it aimed to expand its investment activity into private credit with an allocation of RM800 million (S$230 million).

“This direct lending model will broaden the spectrum of financing from Ekuinas, complementing our existing private equity investments in supporting the growth and customised needs of high-potential and high-growth companies,” Ekuinas CEO Syed Yasir Arafat Syed Abd Kadir said in a statement.

Private credit funds, which have potentially higher returns than bank financing, have gained traction in Asia over the last few years as companies tap alternative funding sources to equity and bank loans.

Founded in 2009, Ekuinas’ current portfolio comprises 43 companies via its direct and outsourced funds with a total of RM5.1 billion in capital deployed and a total investment of RM4.5 billion, it said on Tuesday. REUTERS

