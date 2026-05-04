The Business Times
business-time-50

MAS partners banking industry to tap AI, machine learning to combat financial crime

It will use these techniques to enhance scam-detection capabilities

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Mon, May 4, 2026 · 04:18 PM
    • The central bank says the proof-of-value will lay the groundwork for deeper industry collaboration.
    • The central bank says the proof-of-value will lay the groundwork for deeper industry collaboration. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (May 4) said it will harness artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to combat financial crime.

    To enhance scam-detection capabilities, the central bank will work with partners in the banking industry, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore, as well as the Singapore Police Force.

    MAS is conducting a proof-of-value (POV) to explore the use of AI and machine learning in pre-emptive scam detection, as part of broader efforts to apply these techniques to industry-wide use cases.

    The POV will lay the groundwork for deeper industry collaboration, as well as enhance and complement financial institutions’ existing efforts to prevent and counter financial crime, said MAS.

    It added that the POV will use data from five banks to build more robust and accurate AI and machine learning models that can identify higher-risk transactions and accounts.

    Such “prompt identification could help to enable timely assessment, intervention and reduction of customer losses to scams”, the authority noted.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    To support the POV, MAS has provided industry partners with a “secure data sharing environment governed by policies and protocols to safeguard customer information”.

    Similarly, it has established a framework with industry participants to ensure that the data shared is protected and used responsibly.

    Data used in the POV will remain confidential and protected with cryptographic techniques, the central bank added.

    For example, bank account numbers will undergo hashing, an algorithmic process that substitutes input data with a unique set of generated values. This ensures that only the contributing bank can identify the actual account numbers.

    Further, only authorised personnel will be able to access the data within a controlled setting that will be constantly monitored throughout the POV, said MAS.

    All data used will be deleted at the end of the exercise.

    After assessing the POV’s effectiveness, MAS said it may expand the scope and sophistication of the AI and machine learning models used by incorporating broader data sets and a wider range of use cases.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Monetary Authority of SingaporeBankingArtificial IntelligenceMachine learningFinancial crimes

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    The fourth Amity Circle retreat was hosted by Temasek Foundation from Apr 8 to 10 in Hanoi.

    Middle East-linked energy supply shocks put Asean Power Grid back in focus

    Leaders at the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Kuala Lumpur last October. The 10 Asean states, along with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, are signatories to the trade pact.

    Strengthening Asean’s economic resilience through RCEP’s 2027 review

    Ascend Asia CEO Tomas Urbanec believes an open architecture is essential in the financial advisory landscape, "because competition spurs product innovation and price discovery".

    Ascend Asia acquires three more financial advisory firms

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More