But the group remains cautious in its outlook, with a continued focus on prudent growth, says its president

For the first nine months of 2026, Maybank’s group loans are up 4.6% year on year at RM713.3 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Maybank on Monday (Nov 23) reported a 4.7 per cent increase on the year in net profit to RM2.74 billion (US$665 million) for the third quarter ended Sep 30.

This comes on the back of more robust fee income, improved net fund-based income and lower net impairment provisions.

Net fund-based income saw an increase of 2.3 per cent to RM5.12 billion from Q3 2025 to Q3 2026, as loans in the same quarter grew 4.6 per cent on the year to RM713.3 billion.

Malaysia loans were up 1.8 per cent and Singapore loans rose 3.2 per cent on the quarter; Indonesia loans also went up 0.8 per cent.

Deposits for the quarter stood at RM745.7 billion, while the current account and savings account ratio remained stable at 40.2 per cent.

Net interest income dropped 4.4 per cent on the year to RM3.1 billion.

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Net interest margin (NIM) improved five basis points to 2.07 per cent, moderating the impact on net operating income, which grew 0.5 per cent to RM7.5 billion.

Income from Islamic Banking Scheme operations for Q3 was at RM2.3 billion.

The Q3 performance was supported by stronger core fees (up 7.7 per cent), including higher wealth management fees (up 13.5 per cent) driven by stronger investment and bancassurance income, as well as stronger investment banking-related fees (up 19.3 per cent).

Overall, Maybank said it saw improved quarterly momentum in net profit due to a 2 per cent improvement in net fund-based income, on the back of improved balance sheet funding across markets. Earnings per share rose to RM0.2269 for Q3, from RM0.217 in the year-ago period, and its net impairment provisions fell 39.2 per cent to RM215.2 million, reflecting lower credit impairment charges during the quarter.

The lender’s net profit for the first nine months of 2026 rose 1 per cent on year to RM7.92 billion.

For the nine months, Maybank said group loans expanded 4.6 per cent year on year to RM713.3 billion, with Malaysia growing 5.9 per cent, Indonesia 5.7 per cent and Singapore 5.4 per cent, reflecting “sustained financing demand”.

Net fund-based income grew 2.5 per cent year on year to RM15.26 billion, while NIM improved eight basis points to 2.11 per cent.

The group’s common equity tier-one capital ratio was 13.09 per cent, with its total capital ratio at 16.91 per cent, following the impact of a 30.95 per cent acquisition in Etiqa Berhad alongside bond yield movements.

Commenting on the results, president and group CEO Khairussaleh Ramli said that Maybank’s performance reflected “the resilience of its regional franchise and the strength of its diversified businesses”. However, he added: “On the back of challenging global environment and uncertain geopolitical situation, the group remains cautious in its outlook, with a continued focus on prudent growth and more robust risk management.”