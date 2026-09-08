The Business Times
business-time-50

Maybank raises US$700 million in dual-tranche dollar bond sale

It plans to use the proceeds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 10:37 PM
    • The offering comprises US$300 million of three-year floating-rate notes and US$400 million of five-year fixed-rate notes.
    • The offering comprises US$300 million of three-year floating-rate notes and US$400 million of five-year fixed-rate notes. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Malayan Banking (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets, has launched a US$700 million sale of US dollar bonds in two parts, according to anupdated term sheet seen on Tuesday.

    The offering comprises US$300 million of three-year floating-rate notes and US$400 million of five-year fixed-rate notes.

    The three-year notes were priced at 60 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a key US benchmark used to price loans and bonds, tighter than the initial price guidance of about 90 basis points.

    The five-year notes were priced at 55 basis points above the yield on the five-year US Treasury note, tighter than the initial price guidance of about 80 basis points.

    The three-year notes will mature around September 15, 2029, while the five-year notes will mature on September 15, 2031.

    The five-year notes carry a coupon of 5.088 per cent.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Maybank plans to use the proceeds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

    Citigroup, HSBC, Maybank and Wells Fargo Securities are joint lead managers and bookrunners. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Maybank

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Safeguards are being added to ensure non-consenting owners are not pressured. These include a shorter window for collecting signatures.

    En bloc sale framework recalibrated as urban renewal ‘not merely desirable, but really imperative’: Edwin Tong

    Dr Tan See Leng’s private-sector experience has enabled him to speak with authority about challenges entrepreneurs face, and what can be done for them, says PM Lawrence Wong.

    PM Wong wants more private-sector leaders like Tan See Leng in Cabinet amid succession challenge

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More