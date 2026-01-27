Mizuho adds HSBC, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank hires in wave

The firm has also hired a former head of insurance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at HSBC in Paris

[NEW YORK] Mizuho Financial Group has brought in Jon Connor, Thibaud de Maria and Richard Robinson as part of a hiring wave of senior investment bankers, said sources familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it was not public yet.

Connor has held positions at HSBC Holdings, including global head of real assets and services and co-head of Middle East investment banking, according to his LinkedIn profile. De Maria is an industrials services banker joining from JPMorgan Chase in London.

Mizuho has also hired Armand de Vienne, former head of insurance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at HSBC in Paris, and Robinson, who is set to join from Deutsche Bank in New York as vice-chair and managing director in the industrials group, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Robinson has previously advised on more than US$500 billion of announced M&A transactions and brings extensive experience in contested situations, according to a Mizuho memo.

Representatives for Mizuho, HSBC and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A spokesperson for JPMorgan didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg News previously reported that Mizuho hired London-based banker Michael Magliana from Macquarie Group last year.

Mizuho acquired Greenhill in 2023 as the Japanese bank sought to accelerate growth and expand its global investment banking business. The firm has since advised shoe brand Skechers USA on its buyout by 3G International, as well as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on its acquisition of the operator of the Colonial Pipeline in the US. BLOOMBERG